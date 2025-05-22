American Babies May Soon Get 'Trump Accounts'

One of the measures tucked into the massive spending package that cleared the House on Thursday is a plan to set up newborns with $1,000 savings accounts. More specifically, these would be for babies born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Jan. 1, 2029, the dates covering the bulk of President Trump's second term, reports the New York Times. Thus, the name: "Trump accounts."

Name change: Republicans previously pitched them as MAGA accounts, technically standing for "money account for growth and advancement." It doubled as an homage to Trump's political movement, but Republicans made a last-minute name change to make the homage to the president even clearer, reports NBC News.