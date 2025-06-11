Some Say It's 'Compassion.' Others, a 'Slippery Slope'

New York's Senate has passed a bill allowing terminally ill patients to seek medical aid in dying, sending it to Gov. Kathy Hochul for her review. The measure, supported by the state Assembly earlier this year, would permit adults diagnosed with a terminal illness and expected to live six months or less—as confirmed by two physicians—to request life-ending medication, per the New York Times . The request must be witnessed by two adults who wouldn't benefit from the patient's death. If necessary, doctors can order a psychiatric evaluation.

Proponents say the legislation focuses on autonomy for those at the end of life, with State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal describing it as a matter of personal liberty. He emphasized the distinction between "ending a person's life" and "shortening their death." The bill passed the Senate Monday by a 35-27 vote, largely along party lines. The effort has been a decade in the making for Assembly member Amy Paulin, who cited her sister's painful death as motivation. She says the bill offers "compassion" and can bring peace of mind to dying patients and their families.

National groups such as Compassion & Choices pressed for passage, as did various medical and advocacy organizations. Opposition has come from some religious groups and advocates for people with disabilities, who warn of a "slippery slope" and potential harm to vulnerable populations. Critics also argue the priority is misplaced amid other challenges facing the state. Some Democrats expressed personal reservations—one assemblywoman shared that her father had expressed a desire to die but ended up living two more years—while other disability groups supported the measure as an issue of bodily autonomy. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)