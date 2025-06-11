Researchers Confirm Coins Are From Legendary Shipwreck

Researchers have confirmed that gold coins recently studied near the wreck of the San Jose, a Spanish galleon sunk off Colombia in 1708, do indeed come from the famed ship. The San Jose, often called the "holy grail" of shipwrecks , was carrying gold, silver, and gems believed to be worth billions when it was sunk by the British navy near Cartagena, killing most of its 600-member crew, CBS News reports. A new study published in the journal Antiquity details how remotely operated vehicles captured high-resolution images of dozens of coins scattered almost 2,000 feet below the sea.

The coins, each about 32.5 millimeters in diameter and weighing 27 grams, display castles, lions, and crosses on one side, and the "Crowned Pillars of Hercules" above ocean waves on the other. Some coins also feature the Latin motto "Plus Ultra" and the date 1707. The site has yielded other artifacts as well, including an anchor, jugs, and glass bottles. More clues that confirm the "age and provenance of the shipwreck" include the presence of Chinese porcelain from the 1662-1722 Kangxi period and inscriptions on the cannons dating to 1665, researchers wrote.

Colombia's government, which announced that the wreck had been found in 2015, has kept its exact location secret to deter treasure hunters. It has announced plans to begin extractions using remotely operated vehicles. Ownership of the wreck remains disputed. Colombia, Spain, Indigenous Qhara Qhara Bolivians, and the US salvage company Sea Search Armada have all claimed rights to the treasure. The cause of the sinking is also debated, with British records saying the ship did not explode and Spanish accounts suggesting it was blown up in battle. The value of the treasure has been estimated at more than $20 billion, the Telegraph reports. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)