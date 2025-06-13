Nevada Governor Pulls Surprise Veto on Voter ID Bill

Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo unexpectedly vetoed a bill on Thursday that would have required voters in the swing state to show a photo ID at the polls—a conservative priority across the country and long on the governor's legislative wish list. The move brings a dramatic end to one of the legislative session's most surprising outcomes: a bipartisan deal that combined the requirement for voter identification with a Democratic-backed measure to add more drop boxes for mail ballots that Lombardo had initially vetoed.

The bill came together in the final days of the session and passed mere minutes before the Democratic-controlled legislature adjourned just after midnight on June 3. Lombardo had been expected to sign it, per the AP.