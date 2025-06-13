Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Threat

Somebody made a bomb threat on an Air India flight the day after one of the worst disasters in the airline's history. Authorities say the flight from Phuket, Thailand, to New Delhi turned back and made an emergency landing on the island after the threat was found Friday, Reuters reports. "We received a report of a bomb threat written inside the aircraft's bathroom, so the pilot informed the control tower and decided to divert the flight to Phuket International Airport after circling to burn off fuel," airport general manager Monchai Tanode said, per AFP.