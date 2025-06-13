Parents Warn of 'Dusting' Dangers After Teen's Death

An Arizona couple is mourning the loss of their 19-year-old daughter, and warning other parents about the dangers of how she died. AZFamily and News 3 Las Vegas report that Renna O'Rourke died of sudden sniffing death syndrome after taking part in a social media challenge known as "dusting" (aka "huffing" or "chroming"), in which kids sniff computer dusting spray or other inhalants to get high. "When they inhale these chemicals in the gas, it will actually replace the oxygen within their lungs and within the rest of their body," Dr. Randy Weisman, head of the ICU at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, tells the outlet.

Although dusting participants do it for the instant euphoric high they achieve, akin to being drunk, Weisman notes that even just one huff can lead to tragic outcomes. "Failure of the liver, heart failure, disease of the lungs," Weisman says. In O'Rourke's case, she went into cardiac arrest on May 27 after inhaling a common household cleaner, per KPNX. According to a GoFundMe set up for O'Rourke's family, she died on June 1, after four days in the ICU and being declared brain-dead. "My daughter and her boyfriend had DoorDashed product to my house and I didn't know," mom Dana O'Rourke tells KPNX. "It's keyboard cleaner. I didn't know what they were doing with it."

According to Poison Control, the most likely dusting participants are teens, probably because the inhalants used in the practice are easily found. Now, O'Rourke's family is left reeling as they grieve the "vivacious and caring" teen. "We don't have children to bury them," Dana O'Rourke tells AZFamily. A glimmer of light from the tragedy: O'Rourke's organs will be donated to at least six people, per KPNX. "We've been told that her heart is going to a recipient in California, which is kind of beautiful, because she was ultimately wanting to move to California," her mom says. "So, in a way her heart is taking her there." As of Friday morning, the GoFundMe set up for the family to pay O'Rourke's medical and burial bills and miscellaneous expenses had raised nearly $14,000. (More huffing stories.)