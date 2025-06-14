Israel's Defense Chief: 'Tehran Will Burn' if Missiles Keep Flying

Israel's defense minister issued a warning Saturday over Iran continuing to fire missiles at Israel after at least three people died and dozens were wounded earlier that morning, which in turn had followed a series of blistering Israeli attacks on the heart of Iran's nuclear program and its armed forces. Speaking after an assessment meeting with the Israeli army's chief of staff, Defense Minister Israel Katz said Iran will pay a heavy price for harming Israeli citizens, per the AP. "If [Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei continues to fire missiles at the Israeli home front, Tehran will burn," Katz said.

Iranian state TV reported that air defenses were firing in the cities of Khorramabad, Kermanshah, and Tabriz, signaling the start of what could be a new Israeli attack. Footage from Tabriz showed black smoke rising from the city. An Israeli military official said Saturday that the military was poised to carry out more strikes in Iran, saying, "This is not over."

Israel's assault used warplanes—as well as drones smuggled in in advance, per officials—to hit key facilities and kill top generals and scientists. Israel's army said Saturday it killed nine senior scientists and experts involved in Iran's nuclear project. Iran's UN ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded.

Iran retaliated by launching waves of drones and ballistic missiles at Israel, where explosions lit the night skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and shook buildings below. The Israeli military urged civilians, already rattled by 20 months of war in Gaza sparked by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, to head to shelter for hours.

Both Israel and Iran said their attacks would continue, raising the prospect of another protracted Mideast conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that his objective was to eliminate any Iranian threat to Israel, but he also urged Iranians to rise up against their leaders. Israel would welcome the government's overthrow even if it isn't actively seeking it.

Israel's strikes also put further talks between the US and Iran over a nuclear accord into doubt before they were set to meet Sunday in Oman. An Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman called further nuclear talks with the US "meaningless" after Israeli strikes on the country, state television said.

US President Trump urged Iran on Friday to reach a deal with the US on its nuclear program, warning online that Israel's attacks "will only get worse."