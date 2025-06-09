Bruce Willis Used a Trick to Finish His Final Movies

Before sharing his dementia diagnosis with the world, Bruce Willis was eager to keep making movies—even if it meant using an ear piece. While working on Assassin (2023) and the Detective Knight series (2022-23), the Die Hard star had directors scale down his dialogue and had a friend feed him lines through an ear piece, wife Emma Heming Willis reveals in a upcoming book, per Deadline . Due out in September, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, which Heming Willis describes as "not a memoir but under the category of self-help," traces her journey in caring for Willis through his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

"Born from grief, shaped by love, and guided by purpose, this is the book I needed back when Bruce was first diagnosed and I was frozen with fear and uncertainty," Heming Willis says in an Instagram post. "This is the book I trust will help the next caregiver. It is filled with support, insight, and the hope needed to navigate this journey." The 46-year-old model and actor "has emerged as one of the most vocal and compassionate advocates for the FTD community," per Hello! Magazine. Her book is now available for preorder. (More Bruce Willis stories.)