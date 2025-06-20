Stocks Mostly Slip as Traders Await Israel-Iran Answers

The Israel-Iran conflict has sent oil prices yo-yoing over the past week, which has in turn caused see-saw moves for the US stock market because of rising and ebbing fears that the war could disrupt the global flow of crude, per the AP. Iran is a major producer of oil and also sits on the narrow Strait of Hormuz, through which much of the world's crude passes. "These types of situations can stress markets, but often the best way to manage that stress is to just ride through it and not try to trade it," said Brian Jacobsen of Annex Wealth Management.

On Wall Street, Kroger rose 9.8% after the grocer reported a better profit for the latest quarter than Wall Street had forecast. It also raised its forecast for an underlying measure of revenue for the full year. But while its chief financial officer said the company is seeing positive momentum, it's also still seeing an uncertain overall economic environment. CarMax climbed 6.6% after the auto dealer reported a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The company said it sold nearly 6% more used autos than in the period a year earlier. On the losing end was Smith & Wesson Brands, the gunmaker. The company tumbled 19.8% after reporting profit and revenue for the latest quarter just shy of analysts' expectations. The company blamed "persistent inflation, high interest rates, and uncertainty caused by tariff concerns" for hurting sales.