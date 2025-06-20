Aflac: Hackers May Have Customers' Personal Data

Aflac revealed Friday that hackers breached its systems last week, exposing sensitive customer data—including Social Security numbers—during a cyberattack. The insurer, which has millions of customers, described the attackers as a "sophisticated cybercrime group" that used social engineering to tap into its network on June 12, CBS News reports. The company said that ransomware was not used and that it blocked the intrusion within hours after noticing suspicious network activity. While Aflac investigates the breach, it's offering customers credit monitoring and identity protection services.

The data at risk includes claims information, health details, and Social Security numbers. Aflac said it doesn't know how many customers could be affected. "This was part of a cybercrime campaign against the insurance industry," a company statement said. Erie Insurance and Philadelphia Insurance Companies also reported breaches this month, and a cyberattack on UnitedHealth Group last year reportedly cost $100 million per day. Aflac set up a call center, reachable at 855-361-0305, for customers seeking information that will run through the end of the month. Callers can sign up for free credit monitoring, identity theft protection, and Medical Shield for 24 months, per the Hill. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)