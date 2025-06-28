Why Cats Prefer a Left-Side Snooze

Ever wondered why your cat curls up on its left side? New research suggests this sleepy preference could be a clever survival tactic honed by evolution—giving felines a quick edge the moment they wake. An international team analyzed more than 400 YouTube videos and found that two-thirds of the cats preferred to sleep on their left side, per Phys.org . The research, published Monday in Current Biology , involved scientists from universities in Italy, Germany, Canada, Switzerland, and Turkey.

The team wanted to see if cats favored sleeping on a particular side and why. Previous animal studies hinted that behavioral asymmetries—like a preference for using one side of the body—could be linked to how different brain hemispheres handle specific tasks. In the case of cats, the right hemisphere, which deals with spatial awareness and threat detection, processes information from the left visual field.

Why does this matter for a napping cat? By sleeping on their left side, it allows the right side of the cat's brain to quickly assess potential dangers or spot prey. This immediate processing could give them an edge in situations that demand a fast reaction, researchers say. Cats spend a lot of time sleeping—between 12 and 16 hours a day—and are already known to favor high places to minimize risk. The study's findings suggest that even their preferred sleep position may be tuned for safety.