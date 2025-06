Subaru has snagged bragging rights from BMW in the annual ranking of car brands by Consumer Reports. The two companies switched the 1-2 positions from last year in the ranking, with overall scores based on road tests, reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety. The top 10 finishers of the 32 brands assessed, and other highlights:

Subaru, 79 BMW, 78 Lexus, 77 Porsche, 77 Honda, 75 Audi, 74 Kia, 73 Hyundai, 73 Toyota, 73 Infiniti and Mini each have 71