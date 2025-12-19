Winds Prompt Rare Warning

The National Weather Service on Friday issued a rare warning for part of Colorado's Front Range as hurricane-force winds and tinder dry conditions boosted the threat of wildfire across several counties, while flood warnings were issued in Oregon as rivers there swelled from heavy rain. It marked another day of severe weather in parts of the US, the AP reports, with forecasters issuing warnings covering more winter weather bearing down on North Dakota, red flag warnings in Nebraska and Texas, and flood warnings from Washington south into California.

Most notable was the "particularly dangerous situation" fire weather warning issued in Colorado on Friday morning, a first for the state. Those warnings are reserved for the most severe scenarios, and in this case it was fueled by concerns that extreme combinations of strong winds, super low humidity, and critically dry fuels could lead to life-threatening fire danger. "We don't really want people to panic because that doesn't help anything, but we want people to be prepared," said meteorologist Jennifer Stark of the weather service office in Boulder. She noted that it is the peak windy season for the area. Tens of thousands of customers were without power Friday as Xcel Energy carried out another public safety power shutoff to prevent further fire risks. Some residents already had been without power, heat, or hot water for more than 24 hours.

In northwestern Oregon, forecasters said they expected widespread river flooding to continue following heavy rains. Clackamas County, which spans some Portland suburbs and part of Mount Hood and the Cascade Range, sent evacuation notices to 300 residences, said county spokesperson Scott Anderson. Some of the most significant flooding occurred on the Sandy, Clackamas and Molalla rivers, with authorities performing rescues throughout the night, he said. An emergency shelter was opened at Clackamas Community College. Roads also were closed across the region, including part of a highway that leads to Mount Hood.