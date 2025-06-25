Private Astronauts Bring Curry, Paprika, Perogies to ISS

India, Poland, and Hungary launched their first astronauts in more than 40 years on Wednesday, sending them on a private flight to the International Space Station. The three countries shared the tab for the two-week mission. Axiom Space, the Houston company that arranged the deal, put the ticket price at more than $65 million per customer.

SpaceX's Falcon rocket blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center two weeks late because of space station leak concerns. The capsule on top carried not only the three newcomers to space—none of whom were alive when their countries' first astronauts launched—but America's most experienced astronaut, Peggy Whitson.