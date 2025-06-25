Dating Site Is Breaking Up With 30% of Its Workers

Almost a third of Bumble's employees are going to have to find a match with another company. The dating site disclosed in a securities filing Wednesday that it plans to lay off 30% of its workforce, which works out to around 240 job cuts, CNBC reports. The company estimates the layoffs will cut costs by around $40 million per year. Chief executive Whitney Wolfe Herd—who stepped down last year but returned in March—told staff the industry was at an "inflection point," reports the BBC .

"We need to take decisive action to restructure to build a company that's resilient, intentional, and ready for the next decade," said Wolfe Herd, who became the world's youngest self-made female billionaire when Bumble went public in 2021. The stock's value dropped by more than 90% in the following years, but it rose 25% after the layoffs were announced. With younger users giving up on online dating, other dating sites, including Match and Tinder, are also struggling, CNN reports. Last year, in a bid to boost business, Bumble dropped its requirement that female users had to make the first move.