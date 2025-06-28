These Critters Outlasted Dino-Killing Asteroid, Still Thrive

A new study sheds light on some unlikely survivors of the asteroid impact that wiped out most dinosaurs 66 million years ago: night lizards. According to research published Wednesday in Biology Letters , these small reptiles—found today in parts of North and Central America—managed to persist despite living near the Chicxulub impact site in what's now Mexico, where most life was obliterated, per Smithsonian .

Scientists used DNA analysis to map the evolutionary history of night lizards (family: Xantusiidae), finding that their most recent common ancestor dates back more than 92 million years, well before the asteroid hit. Fossil evidence suggests night lizards were distributed around the impact area and continued to exist on both sides of the boundary marking the extinction event.

Lead author Chase Brownstein of Yale notes that their fossil distribution "sketches a circle around the impact site." This makes night lizards unique among terrestrial vertebrates, as their lineage survived in the disaster zone itself. Today, night lizards are divided into two lineages: one that produced the Xantusia and Lepidophyma genuses, found in the southwestern US, Mexico, and other parts of North America and Central America; and Cricosaura, now represented by a single species in Cuba.

The study also raises questions about how these reptiles survived while most other living creatures perished. A release describes just how devastating the asteroid hit was:

"A 1,000-mile radius of forest was instantly incinerated by the extreme heat, as the impact gouged a crater more than 100 miles wide and 12 miles deep. Tsunamis, roughly the height of the Eiffel Tower, propagated outward, ravaging shorelines and seafloors across the globe, and rang Earth's mantle like a bell, setting off what today would be city-leveling mega-earthquakes greater than magnitude 10. And just when the worst seemed to be over, it got even worse. Debris ejected from the impact that had risen above Earth's atmosphere began raining back down. Superheated upon reentry, it pelted the planet with a deadly shower of molten projectiles that started global fires."

Researchers suggest the night lizards' slow metabolism and reclusive habits may have allowed them to hunker down and ride out the chaos without searching for food. Surprisingly, ancestral night lizards had small litters and limited geographic ranges, traits typically seen as disadvantages after mass extinctions.