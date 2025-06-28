FICO to Expose 'Phantom Debt' With New Score

By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 28, 2025 10:30 AM CDT
A woman walks by a "Buy now, pay later" sign at a store in Bengaluru, India, on Sept. 10, 2009.   (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)

Hundreds of millions of "buy now, pay later" loans will soon affect credit scores for millions of Americans who use the loans to buy clothing, furniture, concert tickets, and even takeout. On Monday, scoring company FICO said it's rolling out a new model that factors these short-term loans into their consumer scores, which a majority of lenders use to determine a borrower's creditworthiness, per the AP. Previously, the loans had been excluded.

  • Typically when using "buy now, pay later" loans, consumers pay for a given purchase in four installments over six weeks, in a model more similar to layaway than to a traditional credit card. The loans are marketed as zero interest, and most require no credit check, or only a soft one.
  • BNPL providers promote the plans as safer alternatives to credit cards, while consumer advocates warn about "loan stacking," in which consumers take on many loans at once across several companies. So far, there's been little visibility into this practice, and the opacity has led to warnings of "phantom debt" that could mask the consumer's financial health.

  • The new FICO scores will be available beginning in the fall, the company said. Still, not all "buy now, pay later companies share their data with the credit bureaus, and not all lenders will opt in, so widespread adoption could take time, per Adam Rust of the Consumer Federation of America nonprofit.
  • FICO said the new model will responsibly expand access to credit. Many users of BNPL loans are younger consumers and consumers who may not have good or lengthy credit histories. In a joint study with Affirm, FICO trained its new scores on a sample of more than 500,000 BNPL borrowers and found consumers with five or more loans typically saw scores increase or remain stable under the new model.
  • Nadine Chabrie of the Center for Responsible Lending said her main concern is that the integration of the loans into a score could have unexpected negative effects on people who are already credit-restrained. She cited research that's shown many BNPL users have revolving credit-card balances, lower credit scores, delinquencies, and existing debt. "This is a credit-vulnerable community," said Chabrier.
  • The main three credit reporting bureaus—Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax—haven't yet incorporated a standard way of including these new financial products in their reports, as they don't adhere to existing models of lending and repayment.

