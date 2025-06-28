FICO to Expose 'Phantom Debt' With New Score

Hundreds of millions of "buy now, pay later" loans will soon affect credit scores for millions of Americans who use the loans to buy clothing, furniture, concert tickets, and even takeout. On Monday, scoring company FICO said it's rolling out a new model that factors these short-term loans into their consumer scores, which a majority of lenders use to determine a borrower's creditworthiness, per the AP. Previously, the loans had been excluded.

Typically when using "buy now, pay later" loans, consumers pay for a given purchase in four installments over six weeks, in a model more similar to layaway than to a traditional credit card. The loans are marketed as zero interest, and most require no credit check, or only a soft one.

BNPL providers promote the plans as safer alternatives to credit cards, while consumer advocates warn about "loan stacking," in which consumers take on many loans at once across several companies. So far, there's been little visibility into this practice, and the opacity has led to warnings of "phantom debt" that could mask the consumer's financial health.