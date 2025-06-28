Burglars Bust Into Home, Let All the Bears In

It may be a natural response to flee to a different location if your home is being repeatedly targeted by burglars. That's what one 64-year-old woman in Northern California says she was forced to do after a string of thefts at her remote Lovelock residence, starting in April, per a release cited by the Los Angeles Times. The good news: Her defection likely saved her from an unpleasant bear encounter, as a bunch of them infiltrated her home after the pesky burglars created so much damage at the property that the animals were able to slip inside. The bad news: A bunch of bears infiltrated her home. Meaning, more structural damage and financial woes she has to deal with, in addition to her theft losses.
The Butte County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested 10 male and female suspects from nearby Maglia, as well as one person from Paradise, regarding the burglaries. Each now faces charges of first-degree residential burglary. Although some of the suspects were released on their own recognizance, over the protests of prosecutors, at least four remain in custody at the Butte County Jail, with bail set at $50,000 each. KNVN reports that the 11 suspects are set to appear in Butte County Superior Court on July 9 and July 10. Anyone with any info related to the case is asked to call 530-538-7321 as the probe continues.