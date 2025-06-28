Burglars Bust Into Home, Let All the Bears In

It may be a natural response to flee to a different location if your home is being repeatedly targeted by burglars. That's what one 64-year-old woman in Northern California says she was forced to do after a string of thefts at her remote Lovelock residence, starting in April, per a release cited by the Los Angeles Times. The good news: Her defection likely saved her from an unpleasant bear encounter, as a bunch of them infiltrated her home after the pesky burglars created so much damage at the property that the animals were able to slip inside. The bad news: A bunch of bears infiltrated her home. Meaning, more structural damage and financial woes she has to deal with, in addition to her theft losses.