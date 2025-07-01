Trump Doubles Down on Threats to Musk

The bickering between President Trump and Elon Musk over the "big beautiful bill" resumed late Monday, and Trump kept it in play Tuesday morning. The president reiterated the idea of having the Musk-created Department of Government Efficiency investigate Musk's various federal subsidies and contracts, and he didn't reject the possibility of deporting the Tesla and SpaceX CEO to his native South Africa.

"DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon," the president told reporters outside the White House, per Politico. He spoke before departing for a visit to the "Alligator Alcatraz" immigration detention center in Florida.