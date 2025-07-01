Trump Doubles Down on Threats to Musk

President talks about siccing DOGE on him, as well as deportation
Posted Jul 1, 2025 9:50 AM CDT
Deport Musk? 'We'll Have to Take a Look,' Says Trump
President Trump speaks to the media outside of the White House on Tuesday in Washington.   (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The bickering between President Trump and Elon Musk over the "big beautiful bill" resumed late Monday, and Trump kept it in play Tuesday morning. The president reiterated the idea of having the Musk-created Department of Government Efficiency investigate Musk's various federal subsidies and contracts, and he didn't reject the possibility of deporting the Tesla and SpaceX CEO to his native South Africa.

  • "DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon," the president told reporters outside the White House, per Politico. He spoke before departing for a visit to the "Alligator Alcatraz" immigration detention center in Florida.

  • Asked about the possibility of deporting Musk, Trump replied, "I don't know, we'll have to take a look."
  • Trump made similar comments in the wee hours of the night after Musk on Monday threatened to create a new political party because of the massive spending bill being debated in the Senate.
  • The Washington Post notes that Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote that she found herself surprised that she's currently on Team Musk. "Hard to believe I'm siding with the guy who spent $300 million to get Trump elected, but he's not wrong," she tweeted. "Republicans' plan to run up the national debt to hand out giant tax breaks to billionaires will be an economic disaster."
  • Yahoo Finance notes that Tesla shares were down 7% on Tuesday after Trump's threat to cut the government's ties.

