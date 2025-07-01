Trump Threatens to Unleash DOGE on Musk

The Elon Musk-President Trump feud appears to be back on. After Musk lashed out at Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill' on Monday, threatening to form a new political party if it passed, Trump fired back with a post on Truth Social early Tuesday. He suggested that the Department of Government Efficiency, formerly led by Musk, should take a look at the subsidies the billionaire's company receives, reports Reuters.

"Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate," Trump wrote. "It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one. Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa. No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!"