Trump Threatens to Unleash DOGE on Musk

'Without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa'
Posted Jul 1, 2025 1:52 AM CDT
Trump: DOGE Should Take a 'Hard Look' at Musk Subsidies
President Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The Elon Musk-President Trump feud appears to be back on. After Musk lashed out at Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill' on Monday, threatening to form a new political party if it passed, Trump fired back with a post on Truth Social early Tuesday. He suggested that the Department of Government Efficiency, formerly led by Musk, should take a look at the subsidies the billionaire's company receives, reports Reuters.

  • "Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate," Trump wrote. "It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one. Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa. No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!"

  • In a post on X, Musk replied, I am literally saying CUT IT ALL. Now." In earlier posts, he called the spending and tax cuts bill "insane" and said lawmakers who "campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history" will "lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth."
  • When Trump and Musk clashed over the bill in early June, Trump said the easiest way for the government to save money would be to "terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts." Musk countered that while it was "very unfair" for the bill to cut EV and solar incentives without touching oil and gas subsidies, he was was more upset about the bill's "MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X