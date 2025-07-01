Musk Says He'll Create New Party if Big Bill Passes

As the Senate moved toward a final vote on President Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," Elon Musk stepped up his criticism of the bill he once called a "disgusting abomination"—and renewed his threat to form a new political party. "If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day," Musk said in a post on X Monday. "Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE."

In a post earlier Monday, Musk said, "It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people."