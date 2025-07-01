Musk Says He'll Create New Party if Big Bill Passes

He says lawmakers who support bill 'will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth'
Posted Jul 1, 2025 12:06 AM CDT
Elon Musk speaks during a town hall Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.   (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

As the Senate moved toward a final vote on President Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," Elon Musk stepped up his criticism of the bill he once called a "disgusting abomination"—and renewed his threat to form a new political party. "If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day," Musk said in a post on X Monday. "Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE."

  • In a post earlier Monday, Musk said, "It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people."

  • During his public falling-out with President Trump in early June, Musk posted a poll on X, asking, "Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?" Around 80% voted yes. After weeks of remaining relatively quiet on political issues, Musk renewed his criticism of the spending and tax cuts bill on Saturday.
  • Musk also delivered what CNN calls his "starkest political threat" since the election, vowing to support primary challengers to lawmakers who vote for the bill. "Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!" he said in a post on X. "And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth."
  • On his podcast Monday, former White House advisor Steve Bannon slammed Musk over the third-party threat, accusing him of failing to deliver spending cuts after initially promising DOGE would cut $2 trillion in "waste, fraud, and abuse," then lowering the estimate to $1 trillion. "I don't know, folks, I know some of you fanboys said we got $160 billion, but we haven't seen the $160," Bannon said, per Mediaite. "What we do have is a $9 billion rescission. And all of that is programmatic. I haven't seen anything specifically about fraud and abuse put forward from the Pentagon or anywhere."
  • Musk doesn't appear to have taken any action toward forming a new party, but he pledged Monday to support Rep. Thomas Massie, one of the Republican Party's leading holdouts on the bill, the New York Times reports. Trump's political operation has launched a campaign to unseat the Kentucky lawmaker.

