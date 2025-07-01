Newsom Signs Bills Rolling Back Key Environmental Law

California has dismantled a pillar of its environmental legacy, speeding up development projects in a bold move to address its deepening housing crisis and homelessness. State leaders on Monday rolled back the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), a law that for more than 50 years has been both a national model for environmental protection and a frequent target of criticism over its role in stalling new construction. The changes, signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, reflect a dramatic shift in priorities as state leaders grapple with soaring housing costs, persistent homelessness, and growing public frustration, per the New York Times. "If we can't address this issue, we're going to lose trust, and that's just the truth," said Newsom.