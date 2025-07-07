Markets Fall as Trump Hits Japan, S. Korea With Tariffs

It's expected to be a busy week on the tariffs front, and President Trump just announced his first two moves. Trump sent letters to South Korea and Japan informing them that the US would start collecting a 25% tariff on all goods they ship to the US, effective Aug. 1, reports CNBC. Trump posted the letters on Truth Social, and more are expected to follow: The president said over the weekend that he plans to send a dozen or so letters this week announcing new tariff rates, per the Wall Street Journal. The rates are expected to range from 10% to 70%.