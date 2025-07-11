Trump Announces 35% Tariff on Canadian Goods

President Trump posted a letter to social media Thursday evening announcing Canadian goods will be subject to a 35% tariff rate starting Aug. 1, an aggressive increase to the 25% tariff first announced by Trump in February, the AP reports. Trump justified the tariffs as necessary to manage America's opioid crisis, which he said was partially due to fentanyl being smuggled into the US via Canada. The two countries have been at the negotiating table discussing trade after Canada dropped plans for a tax on US technology firms following pressure from the White House, and the BBC reports they are within days of a self-appointed deadline to settle on a new trade agreement.