Trump Slaps Tariffs on 2 Major Trading Partners

President Trump announced Saturday that he is levying tariffs of 30% against the European Union and Mexico, starting Aug. 1. Trump announced the tariffs on two of the United States' biggest trade partners in letters posted on Truth Social, the AP reports. In his letter to Mexico's leader , Trump acknowledged that the country has been helpful in stemming the flow of undocumented migrants and fentanyl into the United States. But, he told President Claudia Sheinbaum , the country has not done enough to stop North America from turning into a "Narco-Trafficking Playground."

In his letter to Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, Trump didn't raise any particular grievances apart from the complaints about trade deficits and trade barriers he raised in letters to other countries earlier in the week—including Brazil, which the US has a trade surplus with. The New York Times reports that EU officials had hoped a trade deal with the US was close and had "gradually come around to the possibility" that goods sent to the US would face a 10% tariff, possibly with exceptions for a handful of products. As in similar letters, Trump warned the EU and Mexico that the US tariff would be raised further if they responded with new tariffs on imports from the US.