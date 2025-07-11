Scrubs Is Coming Back, as Are the Main Stars

Scrubs is getting the band back together. Variety and Deadline report that the hospital sitcom is being rebooted on ABC for the 2025-26 season. What's more, it looks like all the major cast members are back, most notably Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke. The show will be set in the same place, at Sacred Heart Hospital, but the primary stars are now around age 50. Scrubs ran for seven seasons on NBC, starting in 2001, then finished with two seasons on ABC.