Moulin Rouge's Iconic Windmill Sails Turning Again

Cabaret's sails had collapsed after a 2024 show
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 11, 2025 12:57 PM CDT
Dancers perform outside the Moulin Rouge cabaret to mark the mill's huge sails return to operation, Thursday, July 10, 2025.   (Moulin Rouge via AP)

The iconic red windmill sails of Paris' Moulin Rouge cabaret are turning once more. Thirty-two dancers decked out in red feathered costumes performed in front of the renowned cabaret 's turning wings on Thursday evening to commemorate their restoration, reports the AP. The sails—a vibrant emblem of Paris's bohemian lifestyle—collapsed on April 25, 2024, after a show.

The incident took place shortly before 2am, after the last performance of the night had ended and the audience had left the historic cabaret venue, renowned for its dazzling shows and can-can dancers. Moulin Rouge's director, Jean-Victor Clerico, told French media at the time that a "technical problem" led to the windmill's sails and part of the cabaret's illuminated sign crashing to the ground. Until their collapse more than a year ago, the Moulin Rouge's wings had been turning since 1889.

