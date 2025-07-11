Moulin Rouge's Iconic Windmill Sails Turning Again

The iconic red windmill sails of Paris' Moulin Rouge cabaret are turning once more. Thirty-two dancers decked out in red feathered costumes performed in front of the renowned cabaret 's turning wings on Thursday evening to commemorate their restoration, reports the AP . The sails—a vibrant emblem of Paris's bohemian lifestyle— collapsed on April 25, 2024 , after a show.

The incident took place shortly before 2am, after the last performance of the night had ended and the audience had left the historic cabaret venue, renowned for its dazzling shows and can-can dancers. Moulin Rouge's director, Jean-Victor Clerico, told French media at the time that a "technical problem" led to the windmill's sails and part of the cabaret's illuminated sign crashing to the ground. Until their collapse more than a year ago, the Moulin Rouge's wings had been turning since 1889.