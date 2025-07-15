Obama Has a Few Words for Democrats

It's not just Republicans who have been intimidated into silence as President Trump carries out policies they oppose, Barack Obama told members of his party over the weekend. If Democrats are going to come back, the former president said, they'll have to take a stand, the New York Times reports. "It's going to require a little bit less navel-gazing and a little less whining and being in fetal positions," Obama said. "And it's going to require Democrats to just toughen up." He made the comments in a speech—which had multiple command sentences—to donors at a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee at the home of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday night. The points Obama made include: