Making a Player an All-Star After 5 Games Causes a Stir

The selection of Jacob Misiorowski for the National League All-Star team is fine by his manager for Tuesday night's game, despite the fact that the pitcher has appeared in only five major league games—a record low for the honor. "If it brings excitement, attention to our game, then I'm all about it," Dave Roberts said Monday in Atlanta, per the AP . The Dodgers manager covered his bases, though, by also saying: "I think for me, kind of my North Star is the All-Star Game should be the game's best players," and "It's about the fans and what the fans want to see." There's a debate. "What a joke," Philadelphia shortstop Trea Turner told the Athletic .

The 23-year-old created buzz on his first major league pitch, a 100.5 mph fastball. He went on to throw five no-hit innings before leaving with cramping in the Brewers' 6-0 win over St. Louis on June 12. The 6-foot-7 rookie is 4-1 with a 2.81 ERA and has 33 strikeouts with only 12 hits allowed in 25 2/3 innings. Despite the impressive start, some players argue the right-hander hasn't been in the game long enough to merit All-Star consideration over more established players. Turner spoke out on the decision to add Misiorowski to the team as an injury replacement when Phillies' left-hander Cristopher Sánchez, who is 8-2 with a 2.50 ERA, was overlooked, per the AP. Misiorowski said Monday he wasn't offended.

"They're not upset with me," he said, adding he is as surprised as anyone to be in Atlanta on Monday. "The last five weeks have been insane. I thought the All-Star break would be a chance to sit down and reflect. Now we're here." Turner's teammate, All-Star Kyle Schwarber, said Monday the Phillies players' comments weren't "an attack at Misiorowski by any means," saying "it's not his fault that he's only pitched five games and he got named." It's about the players left off, Schwarber said. "It's just more of the fact of our guys were having some really good years and some pretty good everyday starts and numbers. You want them to feel like they're going to get represented the way that they should be." Roberts said he plans to bring Misiorowski into the game as early as the fifth inning. "And it's going to be electric," the manager said.