Here Are the 2025 Emmy Nominations

The Emmy nominations are out, and Severance leads the way with a total of 27, followed by 24 for The Penguin. The Studio, meanwhile, led comedy nominations with 23. Winners will be announced on Sept. 14. The bigger categories, via the AP and CBS News:

Drama series: Andor; Paradise; Severance; Slow Horses; The Diplomat; The Pitt; The Last of Us; The White Lotus

Comedy series: Hacks; The Bear; The Studio; Only Murders in the Building; Abbott Elementary; Nobody Wants This; Shrinking; What We Do in the Shadows

Limited series: Adolescence; The Penguin; Dying for Sex; Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story; Black Mirror