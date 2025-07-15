Here Are the 2025 Emmy Nominations

Severance has the most with 27
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 15, 2025 11:38 AM CDT
Here Are the 2025 Emmy Nominations
This image released by Apple TV . shows Adam Scott, left, and Britt Lower in a scene from "Severance." The show has 27 Emmy nominations, including for those two two lead actors.   (Apple TV via AP)

The Emmy nominations are out, and Severance leads the way with a total of 27, followed by 24 for The Penguin. The Studio, meanwhile, led comedy nominations with 23. Winners will be announced on Sept. 14. The bigger categories, via the AP and CBS News:

  • Drama series: Andor; Paradise; Severance; Slow Horses; The Diplomat; The Pitt; The Last of Us; The White Lotus
  • Comedy series: Hacks; The Bear; The Studio; Only Murders in the Building; Abbott Elementary; Nobody Wants This; Shrinking; What We Do in the Shadows
  • Limited series: Adolescence; The Penguin; Dying for Sex; Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story; Black Mirror

  • Drama actor: Sterling K. Brown, Paradise; Gary Oldman, Slow Horses; Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us; Adam Scott, Severance; Noah Wyle, The Pitt
  • Drama actress: Kathy Bates, Matlock; Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters; Britt Lower, Severance; Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us; Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Comedy actor: Seth Rogen, The Studio; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building; Jeremy Allen-White, The Bear; Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This; Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Comedy actress: Uzo Aduba, The Residence; Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This; Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Jean Smart, Hacks; Ayo Edibiri, The Bear
  • Reality competition: The Amazing Race; RuPaul's Drag Race; Survivor; Top Chef; The Traitors
  • Talk show: The Daily Show with Jon Stewart; Jimmy Kimmel Live; The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
See the complete list.

