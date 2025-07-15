Trump to Zelensky: 'Can You Hit Moscow?'

The July 4 phone call came a day after Trump spoke with Vladimir Putin and failed to make progress on a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt didn't deny that Trump asked the question about striking Moscow, but she suggested the newspaper was misrepresenting things. "The Financial Times is notorious for taking words wildly out of context to get clicks because their paper is dying," she said in a statement to Newsweek. "President Trump was merely asking a question, not encouraging further killing." (Trump has warned Putin he has 50 days to strike a deal or the US will impose "very severe tariffs" on Russia.)

