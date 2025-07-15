World | President Trump Trump to Zelensky: 'Can You Hit Moscow?' President asked the question in a phone call By John Johnson Posted Jul 15, 2025 11:27 AM CDT Copied From left, President Trump, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, left and center, Pavel Bednyakov, right, File) The Financial Times reports a notable detail from a phone call between President Trump and Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this month. It came in the form of a question from Trump: "Volodymyr, can you hit Moscow?" the president asked, according to the newspaper's sources. "Can you hit St. Petersburg, too?" Zelensky reportedly replied: "Absolutely. We can if you give us the weapons." The July 4 phone call came a day after Trump spoke with Vladimir Putin and failed to make progress on a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt didn't deny that Trump asked the question about striking Moscow, but she suggested the newspaper was misrepresenting things. "The Financial Times is notorious for taking words wildly out of context to get clicks because their paper is dying," she said in a statement to Newsweek. "President Trump was merely asking a question, not encouraging further killing." (Trump has warned Putin he has 50 days to strike a deal or the US will impose "very severe tariffs" on Russia.) Read These Next Arizona governor wants answers on Grand Canyon fire. Farmer killed by water buffalo a day after he bought them. New Powell move may be attempt to blunt Trump criticism. After girl goes overboard on cruise, 'hero' dad to the rescue. Report an error