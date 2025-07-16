Trump Releases 2K Troops From LA

President Trump's administration is ending the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops sent to Los Angeles to support immigration enforcement activities, chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell announced Tuesday. The president ordered the deployment of about 4,000 California National Guard troops and 700 active-duty Marines in early June to respond to protests against immigration raids in and around LA. The troops were tasked with protecting federal buildings and guarding immigration agents, and the legality of their deployment was challenged in federal court by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

It was not immediately clear how long the remaining troops would stay in the city, the AP reports. "Thanks to our troops who stepped up to answer the call, the lawlessness in Los Angeles is subsiding," Parnell said, per NBC News. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, meanwhile, said troops were being removed because the "people of Los Angeles stood united and stood strong" with peaceful protests, rallies, and court challenges.

Bass imposed a curfew on a small area of downtown Los Angeles during the protests. It was lifted almost a month ago but troops remained in the city, apart from 150 troops in a firefighting unit who returned to their regular duties on July 1, the New York Times reports. Newsom urged the administration to release the remaining troops Tuesday. "For more than a month, the National Guard has been pulled away from their families, communities and civilian work to serve as political pawns for the president in Los Angeles," he said. "While nearly 2,000 of them are starting to demobilize, the remaining guard members continue without a mission, without direction and without any hopes of returning to help their communities."