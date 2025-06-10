Newsom Files Emergency Motion on Deployment

California Gov. Gavin Newsom filed an emergency request in federal court Tuesday to block the Trump administration from using the National Guard and Marines to assist with immigration raids in Los Angeles. Newsom's move comes after President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of roughly 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to the city following protests driven by anger over the president's stepped-up enforcement of immigration laws, the AP reports. The governor's request said it was in response to a change in orders for the Guard.

The filing included a declaration from Paul Eck, deputy general counsel in the California Military Department. Eck said the department has been informed that the Pentagon plans to direct the California National Guard to start providing support for immigration operations. That support would include holding secure perimeters around areas where raids are taking place and securing streets for immigration agents. The Guard members were originally deployed to protect federal buildings. It was not clear if the change in mission had begun, and Newsom's office did not immediately say how the state was notified about the change.

"The federal government is now turning the military against American citizens," Newsom said in a statement. "Donald Trump is behaving like a tyrant, not a president." The request described the deployment of the National Guard and Marines for "law enforcement purposes" as "unlawful," the Los Angeles Times reports. "For more than a century, the Posse Comitatus Act has expressly prohibited the use of the active duty armed forces and federalized national guard for civilian law enforcement," the state's request states. "And the President and Secretary Hegseth have made clear—publicly and privately—that the Marines are not in Los Angeles to stand outside a federal building."