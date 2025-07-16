Syria, Druze Leaders Try Again for Ceasefire

Syrian government officials and leaders in the Druze religious minority announced a renewed ceasefire Wednesday—after days of clashes that have threatened to unravel the country's postwar political transition and drawn military intervention by powerful neighbor Israel. It was not immediately clear if the agreement, announced by Syria's Interior Ministry and by a Druze religious leader in a video message, would hold. A previous ceasefire announced Tuesday quickly fell apart, and a prominent Druze leader, Sheikh Hikmat Al-Hijri, disavowed the new agreement, the AP reports.