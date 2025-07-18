It's the Second-Most Expensive Movie Prop in History

The whip used by Indiana Jones isn't the only high-profile bit of Hollywood memorabilia to fetch a handsome price this week. The Rosebud sled featured in the Orson Welles classic Citizen Kane sold for $14.75 million at Heritage Auctions , reports UPI . The only movie prop that has ever sold for more are the ruby slippers from the Wizard of Oz, which went for $32.5 million. The name of the sled's buyer wasn't disclosed.

"I've had the honor of protecting this piece of cinematic history for decades," said previous owner Joe Dante, director of Gremlins. As the Hollywood Reporter notes, somebody cleaning out the old RKO Pictures studio lot gave him the sled in 1984. He has since used it in his work, including in Explorers, The 'Burbs, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, and on the TV series Eerie, Indiana. Two other sleds from the movie exist, one of them owned by Steven Spielberg.