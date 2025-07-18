Trump: Rupert Ignored My Demand, Will Pay the Price

President Trump says he personally warned Rupert Murdoch not to let his Wall Street Journal publish a story about him and Jeffrey Epstein. And because the Journal went ahead and printed it anyway, Trump says he's relishing a court fight, reports the Hill.

"I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his 'pile of garbage' newspaper," he wrote on Truth Social Friday, adding that it "will be an interesting experience!!!"

The Journal reported that Trump gave Epstein a racy note for his 50th birthday: It featured the sketch of a naked woman with Trump's apparent signature, and the words, "Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret."