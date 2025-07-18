Trump: Rupert Ignored My Demand, Will Pay the Price

President livid over Wall Street Journal report about him and Jeffrey Epstein
Trump: I Can't Wait to Get Rupert Murdoch in Court
Rupert Murdoch sits in the Oval Office of the White House as President Trump signs executive orders on Feb. 3 in Washington.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump says he personally warned Rupert Murdoch not to let his Wall Street Journal publish a story about him and Jeffrey Epstein. And because the Journal went ahead and printed it anyway, Trump says he's relishing a court fight, reports the Hill.

  • "I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his 'pile of garbage' newspaper," he wrote on Truth Social Friday, adding that it "will be an interesting experience!!!"
  • The Journal reported that Trump gave Epstein a racy note for his 50th birthday: It featured the sketch of a naked woman with Trump's apparent signature, and the words, "Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret."

  • Trump adamantly denies having anything to do with the note, and he gained support from some who've differed with him on the handling of the Epstein files, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, reports Politico. "The president and I talked about that ridiculous allegation this morning," Johnson said Friday on CNBC. "He said it's patently absurd. He's never drawn such a picture. He's never thought of drawing such a picture." Laura Loomer and Elon Musk also sided with Trump, with Musk retweeting a summary from his AI tool, Grok, that cast doubt on Trump's authorship of the card, per the Independent.
  • The New Republic points out that even though Trump told the Journal, "I never wrote a picture in my life" and reiterated on Truth Social that "I don't draw pictures," he actually has a documented history of drawing. At least five of his sketches have been sold at charity auctions, and the story includes samples.

