This City Is Battling a Squirrel Scourge

The Richardson's ground squirrel weighs less than a pound, is about a foot long, and is native to the northern Plains. The little critter also is a ferocious tunneler and is exasperating the folks of Minot, North Dakota, where it's burrowing everywhere from vacant lots to the middle of town. North Dakota's fourth-largest city is fighting back, but even the pest control guy leading the charge acknowledges it'll be difficult to turn the tide. More from the AP:

Numbers: Ground squirrels have been an issue in Minot, a city of nearly 50,000 people, for at least 20 years, but the problem has dramatically worsened recently, said Minot Street Department Superintendent Kevin Braaten. It's unclear how many squirrels live in Minot, but they likely near or even exceed the city's population. "There's got to be tens of thousands of them in the area," resident Joshua Herman said.