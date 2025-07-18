Report: Trump Wrote Racy Birthday Card to Epstein

As the uproar over the Trump administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case continues , the Wall Street Journal is out with a report claiming President Trump was among the many people who sent Epstein "bawdy" letters on the financier's 50th birthday. Per the sources who spoke to the paper, Ghislaine Maxwell collected dozens of letters from Epstein's family and friends, which she presented to Epstein in a birthday album. The sources say the Justice Department reviewed pages from that album years ago as it investigated Epstein and Maxwell, though it's not clear if the Trump administration's Justice Department has done so.

The card purportedly from Trump includes a message that ends with, "May every day be another wonderful secret." The text is outlined by an apparently hand-drawn outline of a nude woman, with the signature "Donald" apparently mimicking pubic hair below the waist of the silhouette. Trump himself gave the Journal a quote denying he had anything to do with the card: "I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women," he said. "It's not my language. It's not my words." He threatened to sue the newspaper, and repeated the threat later in a social media post, Politico reports. Others in the administration were also publicly denying the article, with Vice President JD Vance calling it "b---s---." (Also Thursday, Trump directed Bondi to release grand jury testimony related to Epstein.)