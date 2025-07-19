Guild Urges Bribery Probe After Colbert's Cancellation

Given the backdrop of CBS' owner deciding to pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit brought by President Trump, the Writers' Guild of America says it finds the explanation for dropping Stephen Colbert's show so questionable that the whole thing merits an official examination by New York. So the union has called on state Attorney General Letitia James to launch a bribery investigation of Paramount, Variety reports. The company has said that The Late Show, which is based in New York City, was canceled solely for financial reasons, which not everyone buys. Many Colbert jokes skewered the president.