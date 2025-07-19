Entertainment | Stephen Colbert Guild Urges Bribery Probe After Colbert's Cancellation Union points out CBS $16M settlement with Trump By Bob Cronin Posted Jul 19, 2025 2:05 PM CDT Copied A general view shows the Ed Sullivan theater, where "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" is taped, Friday, July 18, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Given the backdrop of CBS' owner deciding to pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit brought by President Trump, the Writers' Guild of America says it finds the explanation for dropping Stephen Colbert's show so questionable that the whole thing merits an official examination by New York. So the union has called on state Attorney General Letitia James to launch a bribery investigation of Paramount, Variety reports. The company has said that The Late Show, which is based in New York City, was canceled solely for financial reasons, which not everyone buys. Many Colbert jokes skewered the president. The bribery angle stems from the agreement to settle "a baseless lawsuit brought against 60 Minutes and CBS News" concerning the editing of an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris that Trump objected to. Colbert had called the payment a "big fat bribe" to ensure smooth sailing for the proposed merger between Paramount and Skydance, and Trump has celebrated the end of Colbert's show. "Cancelations are part of the business," the guild's statement says, "but a corporation terminating a show in bad faith due to explicit or implicit political pressure is dangerous and unacceptable in a democratic society." Read These Next A "horrific" incident killed 3 deputies in East Los Angeles. Trump says Rupert Murdoch will pay for ignoring his demand. In the early morning hours in East Hollywood, chaos. This is why you don't wear metal in MRI rooms. Report an error