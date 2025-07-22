FKA Twigs Settles Suit Against Shia LaBeouf

FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf have quietly ended their high-profile legal battle, reaching a private settlement that closes the chapter on the singer-songwriter's sexual assault lawsuit against the actor, reports Rolling Stone . The terms remain confidential. Lawyers for the two—her real name is Tahliah Barnett—issued a joint statement:

The two began a relationship after making the 2019 film Honey Boy, and Barnett's lawsuit alleged a pattern of abuse by LaBeouf, per the Hollywood Reporter. According to the complaint, Barnett described incidents ranging from physical assault—such as being choked and thrown to the ground—to emotional threats, including a harrowing claim that LaBeouf drove recklessly and threatened to crash unless she professed her love for him.

When Barnett first went public, LaBeouf responded with a statement to the New York Times admitting to his history of aggression and apologizing for past behavior, but later, in formal court filings, he denied the allegations and maintained he was not liable for any damages. The case was originally set for trial in September, but Barnett requested the case be dismissed "with prejudice," barring her from refiling the claims, according to Variety.