Shia LaBeouf's Ex Just Filed a Disturbing Lawsuit

(Newser) – One of Shia LaBeouf's former girlfriends has filed a disturbing lawsuit against him alleging regular mental and physical abuse. In response, the 34-year-old actor has acknowledged that he has a history of alcoholism, aggression, and "hurting the people closest to me," adding to the New York Times, "I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt." Coverage:

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court is from 32-year-old singer FKA Twigs, aka Tahliah Barnett, reports Variety. “Shia LaBeouf hurts women,” says the lawsuit. “He uses them. He abuses them, both physically and mentally. He is dangerous.” The two dated for about a year in 2018 and 2019. Examples: Twigs accuses LaBeouf of slamming her against his car at a gas station and forcing her back into the vehicle. On the ride, she said he threatened to crash unless she told him she loved him, per the lawsuit. Other times, he choked and head-butted her, she says. Once, he pulled out a gun and told her he had shot stray dogs to get into the mindset of a killer as an actor, per the lawsuit, reports TMZ.