Cops: Woman Has Posed as a Nurse Since COVID

A woman accused of impersonating a nurse across several states faces a litany of charges after Pennsylvania authorities uncovered what they describe as an elaborate, five-year fraud operation that began during the COVID pandemic. Shannon Nicole Womack, 39, allegedly used at least 10 aliases—and possibly as many as 20—to pose as a nurse in Pennsylvania and beyond, sometimes using the identities of real nurses from southern states, per the Washington Post. Police say she submitted forged documents to staffing agencies, set up a fake limited liability company, and cycled through nursing and rehab facilities from Georgia to Connecticut, taking on roles ranging from licensed practical nurse to registered nurse supervisor.