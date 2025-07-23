Cops: Woman Has Posed as a Nurse Since COVID

A woman accused of impersonating a nurse across several states faces a litany of charges after Pennsylvania authorities uncovered what they describe as an elaborate, five-year fraud operation that began during the COVID pandemic. Shannon Nicole Womack, 39, allegedly used at least 10 aliases—and possibly as many as 20—to pose as a nurse in Pennsylvania and beyond, sometimes using the identities of real nurses from southern states, per the Washington Post. Police say she submitted forged documents to staffing agencies, set up a fake limited liability company, and cycled through nursing and rehab facilities from Georgia to Connecticut, taking on roles ranging from licensed practical nurse to registered nurse supervisor.
The investigation began in April, when Womack was pulled over on Interstate 79 and handed state troopers fake identification. That stop unraveled a web of aliases, Social Security numbers, and suspicious activity. Authorities say a search of her vehicle turned up multiple forms of ID as well as prescription medications belonging to others. Arrested Monday, Womack is now facing 43 counts in Pennsylvania including identity theft, forgery, endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person, and use and possession of drug paraphernalia, per ABC News. She remains wanted on related charges in Indiana, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Georgia, where the nursing board has her listed in its impostor alerts.