People on Scottish Island Salvage, Identify Shipwreck

When a schoolboy going for a run found the ribs of a wooden ship poking through the dunes of a remote Scottish beach, it sparked a hunt by archaeologists, scientists, and local historians to uncover its story. Through a mix of high-tech science and community research, they have an answer, the AP reports. Researchers announced Wednesday that the vessel is very likely the Earl of Chatham, an 18th-century warship that saw action in the American War of Independence before a second life hunting whales in the Arctic—and then a stormy demise.