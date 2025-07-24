USDA Shifts Thousands of DC Jobs to 5 New Cities

The US Department of Agriculture is set to dramatically shift its footprint, moving the majority of its Washington, DC-based staff to five regional hubs: Salt Lake City; Fort Collins, Colorado; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Missouri; and Raleigh, North Carolina. The relocation, announced by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, will affect about 2,600 of the agency's 4,600 DC-area workers, with the stated goal of cutting costs and bringing employees "closer to the people we serve," the Washington Post reports. A recent federal report highlighted deteriorating building conditions and high operating costs in the DC area.

In the process, the USDA will close several key facilities, including its flagship Beltsville Agricultural Research Center and additional offices in Washington and Alexandria. Rollins acknowledged the upheaval for staff and their families, which is expected to cause a wave of resignations. However, the agency's main headquarters and a few other buildings will remain open. Downsizing isn't limited to the capital region—across the country, area offices, Forest Service regional centers, and research stations face consolidation or closure.

Employees and observers warn that the cuts could weaken the department's ability to respond to wildfires, hinder research continuity, and reduce involvement with Native American tribes in managing public lands. Everett Kelley, national president of the labor union representing federal workers, says he's worried that the move is "just the latest attempt to eliminate USDA workers and minimize their critical work," the AP reports. He says 95% of the agency's workers are already outside Washington and those in the capital not only coordinate between leaders and field offices, they ensure the agency has a "seat at the table" when lawmakers make decisions.