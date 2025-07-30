Get Ready for a Tarantula Mating Frenzy

As mating season sweeps across the Southwest, residents in 13 states should prepare for what could be a remarkable, or terrifying spectacle, depending on who you ask. Over the next several months, tens of thousands of male tarantulas will emerge from their burrows, setting out across states including California, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, and Texas, in search of a mate—a journey that can stretch up to 20 miles. The spectacle comes with high stakes for the males, who often end up eaten by their partners. "This is really giving it all up for love," Zoo Miami's Ron Magill quips, per NBC News.
Among the more than 1,000 tarantula species worldwide—some as big as dinner plates—dozens call the US home. They can be found in 13 southern states, mapped out by Newsweek. Despite their imposing size and reputation, experts emphasize tarantulas are generally mild-mannered. Their venom, though potent enough for prey, rarely poses significant danger to humans. Still, contact can lead to skin irritation from their bristly hairs or, for the unlucky few, allergic reactions. Experts say the spiders—who play a crucial part in maintaining ecological balance, according to Magill—are best observed from a distance. (Hundreds just turned up in an international shipment.)