Deep in the Amazon, an 'Alarming' Development

What the AP terms an "alarming" development has emerged regarding Peru's uncontacted Mashco Piro tribe, an Indigenous group hunkered down in the Amazon rainforest and that generally avoids contact with the rest of the world. Members of the tribe have popped up in a neighboring village to their own, suggesting that development is forcing its members out of their regular environment and setting up possible conflict with loggers in the area. The outlet notes that loggers who've previously wandered onto tribal land in the region have been killed.

The Mashco Piro members have been spotted in the town of Nueva Oceania, occupied by another Indigenous group called the Yine, which a Yine leader calls "very worrying." "They are in danger," says Enrique Anez of the Mashco Piro wanderers. In 2024, the Survivor International human rights group released photos that showed dozens from the Mashco Piro tribe close to functional logging zones; two loggers were murdered that same year in bow-and-arrow attacks. But it's the logging itself that activists say is causing the Mashco Piro members to stumble into areas they normally wouldn't.

And that could prove problematic, as the isolated tribe doesn't have immunity against diseases commonly found in the outside world—even the common cold could prove fatal if they're exposed. In an article from last fall, the Economist notes that the Mashco Piro may not have always been as isolated as they are, with anthropologists speculating they could be descendants of Indigenous slaves held by a rubber baron who was eventually killed by those slaves, and that they fled into the forest to get away from the violence that accompanied the rubber boom there.