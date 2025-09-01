Israel Kills Hamas Spokesperson

The Israeli military announced Sunday that it killed the longtime spokesperson for Hamas' armed wing, as the country's security cabinet met to discuss the expanding offensive in some of Gaza's most populated areas, the AP reports. There were no plans to discuss negotiations for a ceasefire at the meeting, according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with the media. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz identified the spokesperson as Abu Obeida, the nom de guerre for the person who represented Hamas' Qassam Brigades. He was killed over the weekend. Hamas has not commented on the claim.