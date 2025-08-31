Police: Texas Mom Left Toddler in Hot Car 'Intentionally'

A Texas mother is facing a murder charge after authorities say she "intentionally" left her 15-month-old child in a parked car for more than two hours on a 95-degree day. The child did not survive. Vanessa Esquivel, 27, allegedly left her toddler inside a vehicle without working air conditioning while she was at work in Frisco on August 16, according to a press release from the Frisco Police Department. Investigators believe Esquivel arrived at work around 2pm and knowingly left the child in the sweltering car.