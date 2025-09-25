Merriam-Webster Just Made a Rare Move, With 5K New Words

Word nerd alert: Merriam-Webster announced Thursday that it has taken the rare step of fully revising and reimagining one of its most popular dictionaries with a fresh edition that adds more than 5,000 new words, including "petrichor," "teraflop," "dumbphone," and "ghost kitchen." The 12th edition of Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary comes 22 years after the book's last hard-copy update and amid declining US sales for analog dictionaries overall, according to Circana BookScan. It will be released Nov. 18, with preorders now available.

Meanings: Petrichor is a pleasant odor after a rainfall following a warm, dry period. Teraflop is a unit of measure for calculating the speed of a computer. Dumbphones are just that—mobile devices without all the bells and whistles that we used before the smartphone revolution. And ghost kitchens, which came into their own during the pandemic, are commercial spaces for hire.