In UN Speech, Netanyahu Wore QR Code

During his defiant speech to the UN General Assembly on Friday, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu wore a prominent QR code on his lapel, notes the Jerusalem Post. As it turns out, the code is a link to a website with graphic images and videos from the Hamas massacre of Israeli communities on Oct. 7, 2023. "Much of the world no longer remembers Oct. 7," said Netanyahu. "But we remember. Israel remembers." He then referenced the QR code: "You can remember Oct. 7, too. You, too, will see why we fight and why we must win. It's all in here."