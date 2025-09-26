In UN Speech, Netanyahu Wore QR Code

During his defiant speech to the UN General Assembly on Friday, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu wore a prominent QR code on his lapel, notes the Jerusalem Post. As it turns out, the code is a link to a website with graphic images and videos from the Hamas massacre of Israeli communities on Oct. 7, 2023. "Much of the world no longer remembers Oct. 7," said Netanyahu. "But we remember. Israel remembers." He then referenced the QR code: "You can remember Oct. 7, too. You, too, will see why we fight and why we must win. It's all in here."
The website accuses Hamas of crimes against humanity, though the New York Times points out that the same accusation has been leveled against Netanyahu because of Israel's retaliatory actions in Gaza. The Jerusalem Post notes that the QR code is part of a public-advocacy push by Israel ahead of the attack anniversary, one that includes billboard trucks and digital screens near the UN building in New York City.